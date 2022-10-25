Carter County Commission

Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson provides input at Tuesday night’s special called meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission to consider a pay increase for sheriff’s department officers.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across the board pay increase for all patrol officers and corrections officers or to go with a lesser amount for a lesser number of officers.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you