Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson provides input at Tuesday night’s special called meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission to consider a pay increase for sheriff’s department officers.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across the board pay increase for all patrol officers and corrections officers or to go with a lesser amount for a lesser number of officers.
Budget Committee members had unanimously approved a motion a week ago for the $5 pay raise per hour for the deputies, but a probable increase in the property tax rate caused some reconsideration.
County Commissioner Brad Johnson said the important first consideration was to concentrate on the area that needed to be fixed. He said that was the jail, which is in danger of being decertified at a coming state meeting on Dec. 14. Instead of approving a raise for all officers, he suggested the department focus on the corrections officers.
The reason the jail is facing possible decertification is because of staffing problems in keeping jailers at a starting pay of $13.47. Other commissioners suggested the county did not have to meet the wages paid by sheriff’s departments in Sullivan and Washington counties. The cost of daily commutes to those counties could be taken into account. The suggestion was to provide the pay increase to just the corrections officers in Carter County at a lower increase of $3 per hour.
Sheriff’s Office officials added that the number of corrections officers could be reduced by eight positions because the jail could go from direct supervision to indirect supervision. That would mean there would only be 40 corrections officers to pay.
With those savings in focusing just on corrections officers and reducing the number by eight officers, Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said there would be a requirement to fund an additional $386,000.
That could be funded with a 5-cent increase in the property tax or by one of other new sources of revenue. Among these is a wheel tax. There are 57,000 vehicles registered in Carter County, representing a potential new revenue of $2 million. One problem is that it would take time to go through the required steps to enact a wheel tax.
Other new taxes were also suggested, such as a fire tax to fund the volunteer fire department, meaning the county would no longer have to make contributions to the funding of the seven volunteer departments in the county.
While some Budget Committee members saw the savings in focusing the pay raise on just the corrections officer, Mayor Patty Woodby said she felt the patrol officers were also in difficult circumstances. “We have to fund our law enforcement,” she said.
The starting pay for patrol officers is $13.80. “It is the whole gamut. I am very concerned about the patrol officers,” Woodby said.
Commissioner Angie Odom also suggested support for the school resource officers.
Sheriff Mike Fraley said “I want to get a livable wage for my officers.” He said “I am trying to get this big monster recertified,” referring to the jail.
County Commission Chair Ginger Holdren said she supported the pay raise, but she had a serious concern about making sure the pay raise is solidly founded on recurring revenues. Under the initial motion, the first year of the pay raise would be funded on one-time funds from a federal grant and surplus sheriff’s office funds from unpaid wages because of vacant positions for patrol and corrections officers.
Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson agreed. “I am not concerned about this year,” she said. “I am concerned about the next few years.”