ELIZABETHTON — The new franchise contract between the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad and the Carter County government was unanimously approved by the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Thursday evening. The contract will now go before the full Carter County Commission during its May 15 meeting for final approval. The motion to approve the contract was made by Commissioner Danny Deal.
The approval of the Budget Committee was essential because the 4-year contract includes a large increase in the amount of money the county contributes to the Rescue Squad each year. The ambulance service would see an increase of $206,365 to the emergency medical service section of the rescue squad. That brings the total annual contribution to $577, 470.21. There is also a $30,000 increase from the county for the rescue portion of the Rescue Squad. That will bring the total payment for rescues to $200,000. The total payment from the county to the Rescue Squad will be $777,470.21 per year.
The Budget Committee also unanimously approved the new contract for the Carter County Emergency 911 Communications District. That contract calls for the county to increase its annual funding for the district by $20,785. That will increase the total amount of county funding to the district next year from $245,000 to $265,785. The motion to approve the contract was made by Donnie Cable.
With those contract approvals, two of the outside agencies to receive outside funding by the Carter County Commission have been approved. The Budget Committee decided to delay action on approving all other requests for county funding of the other outside agencies normally funded by the county until the end of the budget making process when it is known how much the property tax rate has been affected by other decisions on the county’s budget for next fiscal year. The feeling is that some of the the county funding for the outside agencies that are not mandated by state law could be cut, thus reducing some of the property tax increase.
The Budget Committee got some good news from Finance Director Carolyn Watson on the future budget. She said it does not appear there will be a increase in the health insurance for county employees next year. She said the final figures are not yet ready to be presented to the committee, but the projection looks favorable.
The Budget Committee also received an answer to their question about whether the $11.3 million annual payment to the school system under the state maintenance of effort determination could be reduced. Watson told the commission that state officials had told her that the maintenance of effort could not be reduced. The commission’s attorney, Josh Hardin, also discussed the school funding determinations of the Tennessee Department of Education. The state is moving to a new funding formula for education this year, after being under the Basic Education Program for many years. Hardin said the new formula had a base amount the state would pay for each student enrolled in the county schools. That figure is adjusted by several categories that each student could be placed in. He said the complex formula “was not something you are going to have clarity on.”