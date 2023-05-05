Carter County Commission

Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The new franchise contract between the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad and the Carter County government was unanimously approved by the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Thursday evening. The contract will now go before the full Carter County Commission during its May 15 meeting for final approval. The motion to approve the contract was made by Commissioner Danny Deal.

The approval of the Budget Committee was essential because the 4-year contract includes a large increase in the amount of money the county contributes to the Rescue Squad each year. The ambulance service would see an increase of $206,365 to the emergency medical service section of the rescue squad. That brings the total annual contribution to $577, 470.21. There is also a $30,000 increase from the county for the rescue portion of the Rescue Squad. That will bring the total payment for rescues to $200,000. The total payment from the county to the Rescue Squad will be $777,470.21 per year.

