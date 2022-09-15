Carter County School Board

Tony Garland presided as chairman over the Carter County School Board on Thursday. Kelly Crain takes over as the new chairman for the next monthly meeting.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — The impact of two new state laws were felt by the Carter County Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Thursday.

One of the new laws allows school systems to excuse students to attend off-campus religious instruction. The other law mandates that most third-grade students who do not achieve satisfactory scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment’s Program’s English and language arts test not be promoted to the fourth grade.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

