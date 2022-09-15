ELIZABETHTON — The impact of two new state laws were felt by the Carter County Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Thursday.
One of the new laws allows school systems to excuse students to attend off-campus religious instruction. The other law mandates that most third-grade students who do not achieve satisfactory scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment’s Program’s English and language arts test not be promoted to the fourth grade.
The board did not take action on the religious classes requirement because there was concern the county would be in conflict with a permanent injunction issued by U.S. District Court in Greeneville. The injunction ending a class action lawsuit says: “It is ordered that a permanent injunction should issue perpetually enjoining, restraining and prohibiting the above named defendants in their official capacities and their successors, agents and employees from allowing, approving or encouraging religious activities in the public schools for Carter County, Tennessee, during public school hours.”
The 2020 state law requires schools to excuse a student in order to attend religious instruction for one hour per day upon request by the student’s parent or guardian.
During the time for citizens to speak, the board heard from Dave Johnson, director of Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go in Watauga, which is affiliated with Children’s Bible Ministries. It was the religious instruction from that organization that was at the center of the 1988 federal lawsuit.
Johnson told the board the ministry has not promoted religious instruction in schools since that injunction, but began organizing such instruction when Tennessee passed the new law. He said Elizabethton City Schools and Bristol City Schools will soon be participating.
Johnson said the instruction will done off campus and Children’s Bible Ministries will transport the students to and from the class. He said the classes will be one per month.
The board will seek legal advice about any conflict the county would face from the federal and state requirements and then make a decision.
On the law about retention of third- and fourth-grade students, Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter told the board “I feel this law is detrimental to our teachers, our school system, but most importantly, to our students.” Carpenter said the law places all emphasis on a single test. “You can have a student who 99% of the time is way above grade level and have one bad test and they have to be retained.”
Carpenter said the retention law is based on an accepted fact that students who are not proficient in English in the third grade are at risk of dropping out, but he said a student who has been retained is also at risk.
Carpenter asked the board to adopt a resolution supporting the school system’s students and teachers by requesting the General Assembly amend the law to allow school districts to make retention and promotion decisions for third-grade students and fourth-grade students.
The resolution said “Tennessee’s failure to afford school districts the discretion to make retention decisions based on all school district information on each student adversely and disproportionately affects students who, for many reasons, might not perform well on standardized tests but yet demonstrate an understanding of English language arts via alternative knowledge.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution.
On other matters, Carpenter told the board that county schools did well in recent statewide recognition by the Tennessee Department of Education. He said the Carter County School System was rated as a Level 5 District, the highest available rating. The district had three Reward schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Valley Forge elementaries. There were also six Level 5 Schools.
The meeting was the first for three newly election school board members — Jeremiah Tolley, Terry Hubbard and Gary Oaks. The board elected new officers. Kelly Crain was elected as the new chairman and Keith Bowers Sr. was elected as vice chairman.