ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Plans call for the building to be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.
The motion to authorize the purchase was made by Keith Bowers Sr. “This is a golden opportunity for the children of Carter County,” Bowers said.
Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said “it will be a great thing to allow our citizens to raise their kids in Carter County and to be able to find jobs here in Carter County. … I have been passionate about this since the opportunity came about, and I think this is one of the best things we can ever do in Carter County.”
During a workshop session before the meeting, some board members expressed displeasure that the County Commission's Budget Committee, in a meeting on Nov. 14, had not approved a $17 million budget transfer in which the Hampton real estate purchase was a part. The Budget Committee had requested more information to consider the transfer at its December meeting.
County Finance Director Carolyn Watson attended the Tuesday's meeting and told board members that the County Commission is working to get more work done in committees rather than taking issues directly to the floor of County Commission meetings. Watson said it was not just the school board. She said others departments, including the Carter County Landfill, were also rerouted to the committees.
“We were elected to do our job. If they want to run the school board, they should get elected to the school board,” Bower said.
In other matters, the board unanimously approved a $650 bonus for school department employees from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The board also corrected an earlier oversight and approved a 4% raise for school bus drivers. The board had previously authorized a 4% pay increase for all employees, but by a mistake, the bus drivers were left off. Board members apologized to the bus drivers.
Bowers made the motion to approve the raise and make it effective at the time the other employees received the raise.
In another bus matter, the board approved providing a bus for the Shriners to use in the upcoming downtown Elizabethton Christmas parade. The Shriners’ bus is currently being repaired.
The board also unanimously authorized seeking an architect for a stadium renovation project at Hampton High School. The football stadium is in need of repairs to some of the bleachers and restrooms. Repairs to the field would also be included in the options for the project.