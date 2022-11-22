Carter County School Board

Kelly Crain, chairman of the Carter County School Board.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.

Plans call for the building to be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

