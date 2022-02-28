ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee began its series of public hearings on Monday night to get input on how the local government should spend its share of the American Rescue Plan funding.
The committee heard from several residents, as well as officials from the county and the city of Elizabethton.
Committee Chairman Bob Acuff began the public hearing by once again stating that the goal in prioritizing the spending was to support programs that will “help the most people.” While the funding is a lot more than the county normally sees, he saw the need in establishing priorities.
“Eleven million dollars is a lot of money,” Acuff said, but he said there were a lot of demands on how the money should be spent. He said one of the top priorities should be the extension of broadband internet throughout the county.
Acuff said there were also many water projects to be considered, both neighborhoods that have no access to public water and those who live on systems with deteriorating water lines in which more than half the water distributed is lost to leaking pipes.
Brad Whitson spoke about residents who live on the lower end of Laurel Road, who do not have access to public water. Whitson said most of the residents use wells. The neighborhood could be provided with water from the South Elizabethton Utility District or by the city of Elizabethton. Elizabethton’s water resources director, Jonathan Pleasant was at the hearing and said Elizabethton would be less difficult because of the terrain. He said it would require an extension of 2,100 feet from the city’s current end of the water line and would cost about $100,000.
Buford Peters of the Peters Hollow Water District appeared next. He said his small district had about 80 families on its lines. He said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has long been encouraging the utility to establish a backup connection with the First Utility District to provide water in the case of an emergency. He said the system’s wells could fail in an earthquake. Peters said a cost estimate on the project has been set at $200,000.
A bigger project was introduced by Donnie Cable, who said there are 326 homes in Elk Mills that all use wells and springs. A water line was put in a few years ago in the Little Milligan area and it is estimated the cost of extending the line to serve the residents of Elk Mils would be $20 million.
Cable also spoke of other needs for the community, including a Rescue Squad substation and a new fire truck. Cable said it takes 40 minutes to get to an emergency in Elk Mills. He also said Elk Mills needs the extension of broadband.
Committee member Mike Miller, who represents Roan Mountain, said his community also has the problem of lack of public water.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh spoke on behalf of county employees, who are requesting premium pay for the hours worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the employees worked at least 1,000 hours during the pandemic. With premium pay being an additional $13 per hour, that would put each individual’s premium pay at $13,000. There are more than 300 county employees, although not all of them would have been working at the time. There are also employees who worked during the pandemic but are no longer employed.
Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes discussed the city’s water services. He said that while Elizabethton is being paid under a separate funding for the water lines inside the city limits, the city is not paid from that fund for the customers its serves who reside in the county but outside the city. “We are the largest water utility in Carter County,” Estes said. There are 5,500 water customers in the county who get their water from the Elizabethton water system.
Estes said another need the city has is for a new ladder truck. He said the truck could be provided to major fires in the county through mutual-aid agreements. The current ladder truck is at the end of its useful life and the bill to replace it is about $1.5 million, Estes said.
The committee will be in session again Tuesday night in the Main Courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse at 6.