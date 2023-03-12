These two buildings of the Carter County Workforce Development Complex are over 50 years old. Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed state budget looks to replace them with a $40 million regional educational center, including Northeast State Community College, Tennessee School of Applied Technology Elizabethton and high school programs of the Carter County School System.
ELIZABETHTON — The local governments of Carter County and Elizabethton are able to consider funding for some big projects and programs in the near future that would have been difficult to pay for in the past. But thanks to a number grants awarded to the local governments since 2020, their governments are moving forward on these expensive projects.
The largest chunk of federal funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter County received almost $11 million and Elizabethton received $4 million. The federal government placed restrictions on the use of the money, requiring that it be spent under a broad category related to public activities related to the pandemic, but left the specific details of what it will be spent on to local government decisions.
The Carter County School System and the Elizabethton City School System have also seen a large inflow of federal money through Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds. The Elizabethton School System reports it has received a total of $10,368,255.23 in coronavirus relief funds since 2020. The total amount of COVID relief funds provided to the Carter County schools was not available for this story, but in a recent meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee, the transfer of $10.9 million that would be used for an expansion of Hunter Elementary School was made from the funds. The project calls for expanding Hunter so that it will serve 900 students, making it the largest school in the system.
Carter County appears to be in an especially good position after Gov. Bill Lee presented his proposed budget to the state legislature last month. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has told county commissioners that Lee has included several projects the mayor and the county commission has been working to establish.
“Of course, all of this must be passed by the senators and the representatives, but this is certainly good news for Carter County,” Woodby said. “The governor has included everything we have asked for, meeting our requests in tourism, treatment and education.”
Woodby said the biggest amount for Carter County is $40 million to turn the old Workforce Development Complex on Tenn. Highway 91 into the Carter County Higher Education Center. Although there are two large 50-year-old buildings on the property that was once the Great Lakes Research Center, Lee’s budget classifies the proposed expenditure under new campus locations.
The $40 million funding is the largest new campus funding in the state, out of a $147.5 million total spending package for new campus locations statewide. The new campus is categorized under the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, but it will include much more, including the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College and classrooms for the career technical education center and the middle college program for the Carter County School System.
The governor is also proposing the former Carter County Work Camp of the Northeast Correctional Complex be transformed into a regional residential treatment facility for housing male patients overcoming opioid addiction. The building is valued at $25 million. Woodby said the treatment facility is scheduled to open in June. The facility’s operating costs will come from the $10.4 million court settlement paid by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the nation to the counties in the Upper East Tennessee region that brought the opioid lawsuit.
Lee had an additional present for Carter County in the way of a sewage treatment facility on the work camp property. The county had planned to use $300,000 of its settlement money to replace the aging facility. Woodby said Lee told her the county should keep the money for operational costs, and the state would fund the sewage treatment facility replacement.
On the tourism side, Woodby said the governor’s proposed budget includes $6.3 million to expand the Tweetsie Trail through the old East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad right of way through Valley Forge to Hampton. The bicycle trail currently ends at Hatcher Lane on the eastern edge of Elizabethton. The extension will allow the trail to reach Hampton and connect the Tannery Knob mountain bike park in Johnson City with the Elizabethton-owned Hampton Watershed mountain bike park in Hampton. Woodby said the proposed budget includes funds for a new pedestrian bridge across Doe River in the steepest part of the right of way.
The mayor’s office had already enjoyed much success in obtaining grants from state and federal departments for the county since Woodby became interim mayor in Sept. 2020. Woodby listed several of those grants:
• A grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for $450,000 to help low-income residents with home repairs;
• A Community Development Block Grant for $363,000 to enable the First Utility District to complete the Dry Hollow Water Line project;
• An Appalachian Regional Commission grant for $250,000 to purchase new and updated equipment for the career technical education programs in the Carter County School System;
• A ThreeStar competitive grant for $50,000;
• A Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Fund of $33,000 for use in the county’s court system;
• Two Tennessee Risk Management Trust Employee grants, one in 2021 for $2,626, and one in 2022 for $1,810.
Elizabethton has also received a lot of grants. City Clerk Preston Cobb said these include:
• An Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $500,000 for the renovation of the Bonnie Kate Theater. This will be combined with $236,000 in matching funds from the city to fund the refurbishing of the downtown movie theater, built in 1926. The money will be spent on infrastructure improvements and seating;
• A Transportation Alternative Program grant of $797,424 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to provide for structural rehabilitation of the Covered Bridge, which was found to be leaning a couple of years ago;
• A Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant of $625,000 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the Covered Bridge Park. The project will include enhanced entrances to both ends of the Covered Bridge and to the park itself. It will include an approximately 60-by-35-foot pavilion and restroom complex, fencing, paths and picnic area;
• A $150,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for downtown business infrastructure improvements;
• A Placemakers grant for $35,000 secured by Main Street Elizabethton for downtown benches and umbrellas.