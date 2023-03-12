Progress Carter County and Elizabethton local governments

These two buildings of the Carter County Workforce Development Complex are over 50 years old. Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed state budget looks to replace them with a $40 million regional educational center, including Northeast State Community College, Tennessee School of Applied Technology Elizabethton and high school programs of the Carter County School System.

 JOHN THOMPSON/johnson city press

ELIZABETHTON — The local governments of Carter County and Elizabethton are able to consider funding for some big projects and programs in the near future that would have been difficult to pay for in the past. But thanks to a number grants awarded to the local governments since 2020, their governments are moving forward on these expensive projects.

The largest chunk of federal funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter County received almost $11 million and Elizabethton received $4 million. The federal government placed restrictions on the use of the money, requiring that it be spent under a broad category related to public activities related to the pandemic, but left the specific details of what it will be spent on to local government decisions.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you