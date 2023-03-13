Laurels

The proposed Elizabeethton waterline extension along Laurels Road would end at Beech Cliff Pentecostal Holiness Church. Residences to the east are served by South Elizabethton Utility District.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The governments of the city of Elizabethton and Carter County are working together in an effort to extend water to about 10 houses and 15 residents along Laurel Road in the western end of Carter County.

These residences have always been on well water while the surrounding homes were connected to the water lines operated by the city and the South Elizabethton Utility District. South Elizabethton did not extend a water line to the residents because of a large cliff that made it extremely expensive to extend the utility’s water lines.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you