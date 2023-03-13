ELIZABETHTON — The governments of the city of Elizabethton and Carter County are working together in an effort to extend water to about 10 houses and 15 residents along Laurel Road in the western end of Carter County.
These residences have always been on well water while the surrounding homes were connected to the water lines operated by the city and the South Elizabethton Utility District. South Elizabethton did not extend a water line to the residents because of a large cliff that made it extremely expensive to extend the utility’s water lines.
Over the years, the residents had problems with their wells. They reported the wells being contaminated by bacteria and by minerals such as limestone and iron. Another problem was that some of the wells go dry in times of severe drought.
When federal funds became available through the American Rescue Plan for local infrastructure improvements that area became on of the possible locations to spend the money. Jonathan Pleasant, Elizabethton Water Resources general manager, said one resident, Bradley Whitson, was very active in making the governments aware of the problems people were having on Laurels Road. With all the other water projects approved, the Laurels Road extension was not included.
During his search for a public water source for the residences, Whitson also approached the Carter County Commission and County Mayor Patty Woodby's office. Even though the project was not included by either the city of the county in the American Rescue Plan funding, Woodby said she continued to search for another source.
While the cliff makes it impractical for South Elizabethton to extend its lines to the area, the only problem Elizabethton had was the long length of line it would take. The city owns and maintains an existing 8-inch cast iron waterline along Okolona Road, which runs west of the unserved residents. There already is a short section of 6-inch ductile waterline on Laurels Road. To reach the unserved residents, the city would have to run a new waterline approximately 3,220 feet along Laurels Road, terminating at Beech Cliff Church. Pleasant said the cliff would still prevent Elizabethton’s lines connecting with South Elizabethton, but it would be a much smaller gap between the two utilities.
The total project cost of this extension is estimated at $780,780. It was determined that without special appropriations funding, the project is not cost-feasible for the city, as the revenue from customers does not cover operating and depreciation expenses
The problem is that many funding options to obtain these special appropriations are not currently considering line extension projects.
Woodby said the First Tennessee Development District found one federal fund that would provide funding for a waterline extension, the State and Tribal Assistance Grant. That project required a 20% local match, totaling $156,156. Woodby said the county government agreed to pay for the local match.She said the grant application was submitted on Monday to Rep. Diane Harshbarger’s office.