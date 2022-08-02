ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables.
The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to spend Carter County’s share of the federal funds. That share amounts to $10,953,291.
One of the categories where the Health and Welfare Committee recommended the money be spent is for the equipment purchase for the constables, which would amount to $48,000.
Following the completion of the Health and Welfare’s recommended prioritization, it was reviewed on Monday by the Financial Management Committee. During that discussion, it was argued that it would be better to fund outside agencies, such as the constables and the Shepherd’s Inn domestic violence shelter, with a normal contribution that the county makes to dozens of other outside agencies.
The Financial Management Committee then voted to recommend removal of the constables and Shepherd’s Inn from the list of projects to be helped with the federal funds.
The Health and Welfare Committee responded to the action of the Financial Management Committee. Meeting on Tuesday evening, the Health and Welfare Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the purchase of equipment for the constables remain on the priority list.
The matter on whether to retain the constables on the priority list will be placed on the agenda for the County Commission’s Budget Committee, which meets on Monday, Aug. 8.
Whatever decision is made by the Budget Committee, the final decision on the constable equipment purchase will be made by the full County Commission, which will meet on Monday, Aug. 15.
