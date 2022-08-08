Mark Ridings, Carter County's new communications officer, made a request to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night for a one-time fund transfer of $103,800 to his office to purchase tools and equipment.
ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
Among the requests approved by the committee was additional funding for two building projects by the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department has built two new substations this year, one at Valley Forge and the other in Simerly Creek. There have been some cost overruns due to inflation that have heavily impacted the building industry. The fire department is asking for some additional funding to help meet the additional costs.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend that $20,000 from the county unassigned fund balance be provided to the fire department. The committee will make its recommendation to the full Carter County Commission during its August meeting next Monday.
The committee also approved a one-time funding request by the new communications officer to purchase tools and other equipment to perform required work on the county’s communications equipment. Mayor Patty Woodby said the other costs for the new position have been taken from the mayor’s budget, including salary and benefits, vehicle and other requirements. Woodby said the one-time purchase of the tools will require $103,800 in funds. The committee voted unanimously to recommend the funds be taken from the unassigned fund balance.
The committee also approved reserving $300,000 in the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to cover any unexpected cost increases in the water projects that will be done by the county’s utility districts. Commissioner Robert Acuff said part of the cost would go to provide additional funding for the Peters Hollow water project. The committee agreed to recommend the reservation of the funds by a 7-1 vote, with committee member Julie Guinn casting the lone vote against the proposal.
There was also a recommendation by the committee to make a correction in the Highway Department Budget. The Committee voted unanimously to take $54,000 from reserves to the Highway Department to ensure that the county’s maintenance of effort for the department was met. County Finance Director Carolyn Watson told the committee that if the funds were not transferred, that the state’s funding to the county will be reduced by $54,000.
