Mark Ridings, Carter County's new communications officer, made a request to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night for a one-time fund transfer of $103,800 to his office to purchase tools and equipment.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.

Among the requests approved by the committee was additional funding for two building projects by the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department has built two new substations this year, one at Valley Forge and the other in Simerly Creek. There have been some cost overruns due to inflation that have heavily impacted the building industry. The fire department is asking for some additional funding to help meet the additional costs.

