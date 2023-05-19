ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Budget Committee voted unanimously Thursday evening to recommend to the full County Commission to increase the pay for full-time county government employees by $2.50 per hour. The recommendation was also to increase the pay for part-time employees by $1.25 per hour. That recommendation would require that 13 of the 24 county commissioners accept the recommendation of the Budget Committee. In a cost-cutting move to ease the burden on property-tax payers, the committee also will recommend that all funding be ended to most non-profit and other outside agencies at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. It was argued that if additional funding comes available, the organizations could resubmit their funding requests.
The motion to approve the pay increase came with the requirement that the Finance Department determine the percentage increase the wage hike would be for each county employee.
There will be about 160 county employees who would receive the pay increases. That does not include the employees of the sheriff’s department, who received a $5 per hour pay increase earlier in the year. It also does not include employees of the Carter County School Department, whose pay rates are determined by the School Board.
The outside agencies that will continue to receive donations include those with which the county has contractural or legal obligations and those who are first responders.
These funded agencies would be:
•The Butler Volunteer Fire Department,
•Carter County Emergency Communication (911) District,
•Carter County EMS,
•Carter County Rescue Squad,
•Carter County Soil Conservation,
•Carter County Volunteer Fire Departments,
•Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library,
•First Tennessee Development District.
The agencies which would be cut off include the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, Assistance and Resource Ministry, the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, the Carter County Imagination Library, Carter County Drug Prevention, Carter County Compassion Center, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Children’s Advocacy Center, East Tennessee Spay and Neuter, Elizabethton/Carter County Senior Citizens Center, Elizabethton City Fire Department, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Isaiah House, Keep Carter County Beautiful, Loaves and Fishes Outreach, Second Harvest Foodbank, The Shepherd’s Inn and Tennessee Rehabilitation Center.
Despite the large number of cuts, the amount of money the county will donate to outside agencies will be increasing next year if the County Commission passes the committee’s proposals. The total amount that would be given next year would be nearly the same as the current year. If the commission passed the committee’s recommendation, the total amount to be funded by the county would be $1,653,485. During the current year, the county will donate $1,653, 999. The difference is that the large increases for the Carter County EMS in its new 4-year franchise contract with the county will provide the emergency medical service with a total of $577,470.21 annually. That is an increase of $206,365. The organization’s Carter County Rescue Squad would also have an increase of $30,000. That increased the rescue squad from $170,000 to $200,000.
The Carter County Commission will have its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 19.
The debate on Thursday night became heated at times, but that was not the reason the Elizabethton Fire Department responded to the courthouse towards the end of the meeting. The courthouse fire alarm went off, forcing a temporary end of the debate. The only county government department head besides the mayor to attend the meeting was Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell. It is Harrell’s job during the beginning of each committee meeting to advise the public of what they should do if the fire alarm was activated. On Thursday night, Harrell immediately stood up when the alarm began sounding. He ordered the committee from the room and outside the building. The scene was captured on the You Tube video of the meeting, with the committee members scurrying out of the courtroom, leaving it abandoned until a few moments later, when Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier reentered the courtroom to turn off the laptop computer and to “buy bonds”.