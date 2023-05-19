Carter County Commission

Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Budget Committee voted unanimously Thursday evening to recommend to the full County Commission to increase the pay for full-time county government employees by $2.50 per hour. The recommendation was also to increase the pay for part-time employees by $1.25 per hour. That recommendation would require that 13 of the 24 county commissioners accept the recommendation of the Budget Committee. In a cost-cutting move to ease the burden on property-tax payers, the committee also will recommend that all funding be ended to most non-profit and other outside agencies at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. It was argued that if additional funding comes available, the organizations could resubmit their funding requests.

The motion to approve the pay increase came with the requirement that the Finance Department determine the percentage increase the wage hike would be for each county employee.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you