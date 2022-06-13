ELIZABETHTON — The final meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission for the 2022-23 fiscal year consisted mostly of dozens of housekeeping motions in which money was transferred from line item to line item within various department in order to finalize the county accounts before the end of the year.
There was still one area of controversy early in the meeting. That came when Scott Tidwell, account manager for Motorola Solutions, reported to the committee on his meeting with various agencies that will be a part of a countywide emergency communications network that Motorola Solutions is preparing to build for the county.
As part of the final preparations for the project, Tidwell was asked to look at a communications tower on White Rock Mountain and other increases of the cost of equipment that were not part of the original cost estimate of $3,965,000.
Tidwell checked the possible site on White Rock Mountain and also found another site in Avery County, N.C., that will provide better coverage for Roan Mountain State Park and other mountainous sections on the far southeastern section of the county.
Tidwell said the Avery site will provide better coverage for search and rescue missions in mountains, as well as communications for the fire department and the rescue squad. He said about 98% of Roan Mountain could be covered by the two communications sites.
Tidwell also met with the other agencies involved in emergency communications for the county and found that there were a lot more requests for the $3,500 radios instead of the $700 pagers. The original plan had called for 636 radios. With the additional costs of programming and installation, that amounted to $2,684,341.
Tidwell said his meetings with the fire departments and other agencies had increased the number of radios requested to a total of 818. That would increase the total cost of radios along with programming and installation to $3,334,511. The two tower sites also would increase the costs from the original $1,530,659 for one tower to two at a cost of $2,696,375.
Tidwell did have some good news. He said the state emergency network was willing to provide $481,560 toward the towers. He said the state was pleased with the better communications it would provide the state park, as well as the improved search and rescue coverage in the mountains. There was also a $250,000 discount if ordered by June 28.
That brought Tidwell’s estimate to $5,669,326. Budget Committee member Brad Johnson pointed out that was much higher than the original estimate of $3.9 million. He was especially concerned about the large increase in the number of radios.
Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell said he had met with the fire chiefs of the volunteer fire department and that was the number they said they needed. With the new communications officer now in place in the county, the estimate will be examined further.