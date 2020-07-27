ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Health Department is now offering free drive-up testing for COVID-19. The testing will be done on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
The lot is across the street from the health department on East E Street and Holston Avenue. Entrance and exit to the drive-up testing is only on Holston Avenue.
The health department will conduct nasal swab collection for testing for COVID-19. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives. Participants being tested do not need to leave their vehicle during the sampling.
Preregistration is not required to take a test and no identification is needed. Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Department of Health and the Johnson County Department of Health said the Carter County site has been averaging about 170 tests per day. “This has been going up consistently over the past several week, with us averaging about 115 tests per day for July 6-10 and around 157 tests for July 13-17.
Despite the increasing number of tests being given at the testing site, there is not a long wait. She said the busiest times are early on Monday and Tuesday. The estimated wait time during the busy times is about 20 minutes. The optimal wait time is about 5 minutes.
One other factor affecting the traffic around the test time is that the Carter County Election Commission is conducting early voting through this week. Many of the early voters will park in the First Baptist parking lot and cross Holston Avenue to vote early.
Hurt said the additional traffic has not been a problem. “So far, we have coexisted well; the election office parking lot has been in use throughout the day for voters as has the larger church parking lot across from the election office which has entrances and exits well apart from our testing site. The Elizabethton Police Department has been extremely helpful in helping with the very rare traffic backups, but for the most part traffic has not been a problem and there appears to be plenty of accessible voter parking.”
For more information on COVID-19 testing and other services of the Carter County Health Department, call 423-543-2521.
Additional information about Tennessee’s COVID-19 testing sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.