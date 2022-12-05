Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter discusses future projects of the Carter County School System with members of the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission.
Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told the committee that it would require consolidation of some schools. He declined to give the names of any schools which might be considered for closing, but he did say that he foresaw releasing the details of such a plan by February or March of 2023. He said any closures will be discussed with teachers and students affected before any plans are announced to the general public.
“I don’t want to destroy any community,” Carpenter said when answering questions about consolidation from committee member Nancy Brown of Roan Mountain.
Carpenter did say he understood that many people did not want to lose their community schools, but there were safety concerns that come with old schools. He also said that the Americans with Disabilities Act has an influence on any plan to upgrade and remodel a school. Such upgrades might trigger a requirement that the school be made fully compliant with the federal disability act.
Carpenter was more specific about the future for Hunter Elementary School, where a major expansion is being considered that could make it the largest elementary school in the district, with up to 900 students. He told the committee that reexaminations of the plans have led to a reduction in the anticipated cost, bringing the project closer to a $16 million price tag. At one point the project had an estimated cost of more than $29 million. When the project was at the higher cost, the architectural costs would have been about $1.4 million. That architectural fee would be considerably reduced at the $16 million level.
Carpenter also said $10.2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds woiuld be available for the project, eliminating the need to borrow most of the money for the project. Carpenter also said the project would not require an extension of the City of Elizabethton sewer.
There was also some positive news on enrollment figures. Carpenter told the committee that districtwide enrollment is up by 85 students this school year. The enrollment trend in recent years has seen a decline of about 100 students per year. “This is nearly a 200-student swing over last year,” Carpenter said.