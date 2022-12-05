Carter County Commission

Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter discusses future projects of the Carter County School System with members of the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission.

Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told the committee that it would require consolidation of some schools. He declined to give the names of any schools which might be considered for closing, but he did say that he foresaw releasing the details of such a plan by February or March of 2023. He said any closures will be discussed with teachers and students affected before any plans are announced to the general public.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

