ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education unanimously elected Brandon Carpenter to be the new director of schools. The vote was taken Thursday afternoon, two days after the board had interviewed Carpenter and two other finalists for the position.
As part of the interview, Carpenter told the board “my vision for Carter County Schools is increasing teamwork, academic growth, and community involvement. These three areas are factors that I see lacking in our district. My vision is to work on these three key factors as well as to keep exploring every area of shortfall in order to make Carter County Schools an elite system.
“My vision is for Carter County Schools to be a leader and set the standard in education,” Carpenter said. “Our students are more than capable of setting the standard in East Tennessee. Further, our faculty is comprised of the hardest working, most-dedicated professionals you will ever meet. I know this because I am a product of this system and a member of the faculty. Carter County Schools needs leadership and my vision is to provide a level of leadership that leads us to the top.”
Carpenter has spent his entire career as an educator with the Carter County School System. He began as a mathematics teacher at Cloudland High School in 2001, going on to become assistant principal at Cloudland in 2008. He then became principal at Hunter Elementary School in 2012, then principal at Hampton Elementary School in 2014. Carpenter obtained his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University in 2002, educational specialist degrees from Union College of Barbourville, Kentucky, in 2008 and Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate in 2010 and doctor of education degree from Carson Newman University in Jefferson City in 2018.
Carpenter discussed his strong local connections during his interview with the board. “I have lived in Carter County my whole life,” was a product of the Carter County School System and “I have worked here my whole career.” He stressed his loyalty to Carter County and said the job of director “is not a stepping stone job for me.”
When asked what was the greatest setback of his career, Carpenter said it was losing a teacher to COVID and the death of students. “That is hard. Losing a part of your school family requires more leadership than I have ever done. That is something they don’t teach you at ETSU or Milligan. That is something you have to learn to work on with compassion.”
The other two finalists were Justin Barden of Dickson and Lance Myhan of Sale Creek.
The current director, Tracy McAbee, is leaving Carter County to take the position as director of the Lewis County School System on July 1.