The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to set a limit on the number of businesses in town that are allowed to sell alcohol for off-site use during their meeting on Monday.
Under the new ordinance, the town would only grant off-premise alcohol permits to 12 businesses.
As of Monday night, 16 businesses in Erwin hold an off-premise permit to sell alcohol. Those businesses will be grandfathered in and will not be forced to close to comply with the new ordinance.
Dozens of citizens attended Monday’s meeting to voice either their support or opposition to the new law.
“I think that we have enough alcohol, and I hope the board will at least stand up and say, ‘Let’s put a limit on it,’” said Erwin resident Tammy Wisecarver
Several local business owners spoke about how capping the number of businesses allowed to sell alcohol could affect their business.
“If you have a business that comes here because they can include alcohol as part of their business, they will help my business,” said Alan Stegall, owner of Stegall’s Pottery. “It’s a synergy kind of thing.”
Mayor Glenn White spoke to the citizens in attendance about why he supported the cap on off-site alcohol permits.
“I feel that there should be a cap,” said White. “I feel that 12 is enough, and I have that right as a mayor.”
Alderman Michael Baker asked the board to consider increasing the proposed cap.
“We would ultimately limit any type of growth,” Baker said. “Not just for beer stores. We’re talking convenience stores, any type of grocery store. It’s been the intent of the economic development board to recruit a brewery. Breweries require off-premise permits.”
The motion to approve the ordinance was made by Alderman Mickey Hatcher and seconded by Alderwoman Angie Wilcox Vaughn. The ordinance was approved on its first reading 5-1 with Baker voting no. The ordinance must be approved on a second reading before it will go into effect.
The Erwin Beverage Board also met on Monday to approve an on- and off-premise alcohol permit for Blue Ridge Beverage Company, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive.
Mason and Brannon Schmidt, the owners of Blue Ridge Paddling, requested the permits to use part of their building to sell craft beer, soda and gourmet coffees.
The brothers’ request for the permits was denied during a previous meeting after Mason Schmidt admitted using the business’s address as his home address to obtain health insurance.
The Schmidts had since worked with an attorney and submitted a revised application.
“This is not a late night bar, as some have said,” Mason Schmidt said. “This is a complementing service to our guests that will also serve refreshments such as sodas and gourmet coffees once they get off the water to give them a place to relax and reflect on their day in a safe and responsible manner.”
Several citizens spoke both in favor and against the approval of the permits.
Erwin Utilities Economic Development Director Austin Finch said he was worried about the message that the public response to Blue Ridge Beverage Co. would send to businesses potentially interested in relocating to Erwin.
“Since these conversations began and since it’s been in the media, it’s been a red flag for a lot of the businesses we’ve been talking to,” Finch said. “And we had made so much progress and things were going in the right direction and now people are worried about the reception they are going to get when they come to our town. And again, this is about businesses we’d all enjoy to see.”
City Attorney Tom Seeley told the board that, following the Schmidts’ revised application, he saw no legal ground to deny the permits.
The motion to approve the permits was made by White and seconded by Baker. The permits were approved unanimously with Hatcher abstaining. The approval brings the number of businesses in Erwin with an off-site alcohol permit to 16.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.