Caller ID spoofing scams are a constant nuisance to banks and their customers, but there has been an increase of calls in recent weeks. The Bank of Tennessee reports a spike in scams, and says it’s not the only one experiencing the uptick.
“Every bank is going through this,” Bank of Tennessee Marketing Director Rebecca White said. “We’re just wanting to spread the word because it’s not just our customers that are impacted. It’s everyone in the community, regardless of where they happen to bank.”
According to the Bank of Tennessee, caller ID spoofing is when a caller uses technology to hide their actual phone number and instead display another number in the caller ID. This allows them to appear as the bank when calling or texting a customer.
The technology used in these instances makes it almost impossible to trace these calls or texts, and many scammers originate from international locations, according to the bank’s website. International scammers often have no regard for U.S. laws, and they are able to make more money off international targets than they would off people in their own country.
“The key is there are certain things that your bank is going to ask in a text (or call) and there are certain things that they won’t ask,” White said.
When a customer calls the Bank of Tennessee, they may be asked some personal information including:
•The last four digits of their Social Security number (never the entire number);
• Their physical address; and
• Their birthday
“We know your Social Security number. We don’t need the whole thing,” White said. “We’re just going to verify who we’re talking to.”
If the bank calls a customer, they will never ask for information such as:
• An online banking user name or password;
• A debit card number;
• A personal identification number, or PIN; or
• A verification PIN received in a text message.
“If you aren’t 100% sure, don’t answer the text. Don’t answer the phone call. Don’t answer the person’s questions,” White said. “If you hang up and call the bank back, that’s the best way to know if who you’re talking to is your bank or if it happens to be a spoofer.”
If a customer fears they have fallen victim to caller ID spoofing, the first thing they should do is call their bank. The Bank of Tennessee also has informational brochures available in their banks and encourages their tellers to warn customers about possible scams.
For more information, visit www.bankoftennessee.com/caller-id-spoofing/.
Other scams can include callers posing as a child or grandchild requesting money to be bailed out of jail, an officer claiming a person has missed jury duty and will be arrested if they do not immediately pay a fine and others, said Sgt. David Hilton of the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Such scams can be reported to the police, although Hilton noted that oftentimes they will refer patrons to the FBI, because local law enforcement may not be able to do much, especially if the scammer is located in another country.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov or https://www.ic3.gov.