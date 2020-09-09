Kingsport resident Sara Buchanan and her husband, Jeremiah Maurer, own the building at the corner of Myrtle and Oak that houses Hunger First. Wanting to help Hunger First, she moved back to Kingsport earlier this year after living abroad the past 20 years as a diplomat with the State Department. She and her husband purchased the Hunger First building in March 2018 to prevent the organization from being evicted.