The Buffalo Valley Historic Association is hosting an old-fashioned Easter celebration in Unicoi on Friday.
The old-fashioned Easter event will feature an Easter egg hunt, games, animal displays and door prizes. Kids will also be taught the art of natural egg dyeing.
“It’s using stuff that's in the kitchen that you usually have,” said Leisa Willis, president of the BVHA. “People can just go to their cupboard and get it out. They don’t have to go to the store and buy the stuff to dye the Easter eggs.”
Willis said there are a variety of things that can be used to make natural dye, such as coffee, blueberries, purple and yellow onion skins and different spices.
“It’s what they used to do years ago when they didn’t have the little tablets that they put in water,” Willis said. “They didn’t have those years ago so they had to improvise and find the different things, and a lot of time that’s what they dyed their clothes with. They would make their own cloth and dye the cloth with that.”
Easter attendees are also encouraged to wear their best Easter bonnet. A contest will be held for children 12 and under to see who has the most original bonnet.
The Easter celebration will be held at the Bogart-Bowman cabin located at 5012 Unicoi Drive in Unicoi on Friday from 1-3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.