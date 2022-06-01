Buffalo Mountain Park has posted new signs along trails to help keep hikers from getting lost. The signs feature a designated number along with a QR code that pulls up a virtual map of the park.
Many hikers underestimate the size of the park because it’s labeled a city park, according to Program Coordinator/Nature Connie Deegan. However, at 725 acres, Buffalo Mountain is similar in size to many state parks and has significant elevation changes.
“There’s a lot of elevation change. Every trail that’s in here has got some distance to it,” said Deegan. “So, every trail is really a commitment unless you just want to walk in and turn around and walk out.”
The signs and QR codes were placed at trail intersections to help clarify routes, and each sign has a number on the back in the bottom right corner. These numbers correspond to a designated spot on the park map, making it easier for hikers, park officials, and emergency responders alike to identify locations.
Hikers can scan the QR code on the signs and pull up a digital map that shows the entire park as well as their exact location in the park.
They can also contact Deegan or local emergency responders if needed and tell them the number on the sign they are closest to. This allows Deegan or responders to easily guide lost hikers back to their cars or provide assistance in the case of an injury.
The signs have been helpful, Deegan said; she receives fewer calls from lost hikers now than before the signs were posted. The only change she plans to make to them is to add the designated numbers to the front of each sign as well so they are easier to identify.
Deegan and geospatial analyst Ann Howland also recommend that hikers come prepared to reduce the chance of getting lost or injured. Howland highly encourages park goers to look at the park maps beforehand, dress appropriately, check the weather, bring water and make sure to charge cell phones.
“Just please know where you’re going,” said Deegan. “Just do your homework before you go.”
For more information or to view park maps, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/residents/parks_and_recreation.php.