The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend.

The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you