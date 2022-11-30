The world famous Clydesdales stand six feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds. The horses are returning to Johnson City for the first time since 2019 to appear in Saturday’s Christmas Parade. They also will appear at an are Food City and Ingles supermarkets. KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press
The world famous Clydesdales stand six feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds. The horses are returning to Johnson City for the first time since 2019 to appear in Saturday’s Christmas Parade. They also will appear at an are Food City and Ingles supermarkets. KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press
The world famous Clydesdales stand six feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds. The horses are returning to Johnson City for the first time since 2019 to appear in Saturday’s Christmas Parade. They also will appear at an are Food City and Ingles supermarkets. KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press
The world famous Clydesdales stand six feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds. The horses are returning to Johnson City for the first time since 2019 to appear in Saturday’s Christmas Parade. They also will appear at an are Food City and Ingles supermarkets. KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend.
The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
“The Clydesdales go back to 1933 when August Busch Jr. first gave the very first team to his father, August Busch Sr.,” said Dave Thomas, team supervisor. “And that was to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. And once Mr. Busch had his first team of horses, he sent them on tour to deliver some of the first post-Prohibition beer to the White House and Capitol. And they’ve been on tour ever since.”
The Budweiser Clydesdales make as many as 150 to 200 appearances at different events across the country throughout the year and are known for their large size. The horses stand a whopping six-feet tall.
“The horses are pretty large,” Thomas said. “They are one of the biggest breeds of horses there is. They all stand about 18 hands tall or six feet tall at the shoulder. And they all average about 2,000 pounds.”
In addition to the horses, the team also includes two Dalmatians.
“The Dalmatians were originally used to guard the wagon while the drivers would make their deliveries,” Thomas said. “And Budweiser has had a Dalmatian on the team since the 1950s and they are our official mascot.”
The Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at the Johnson City Christmas Parade on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The team will also be present for a “One-Horse Show” at Food City, 920 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, on Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m, and on Dec. 4 at Ingles, 1200 W. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, from 2-4 p.m.