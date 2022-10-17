Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road.
The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Despite the board not engaging in discussion, citizens in attendance still addressed the board both in opposition and support of the property’s rezoning from R-1 low density to R-2 medium density.
The property is the location of the former Budget Inn. The Budget Inn was shuttered in January 2020 after hundreds of calls for first responder services were placed there within the span of less than three years.
“This has gone on for five months with two different owners. I had not heard from any residents of the golf course area that were in favor of the rezoning. All I had ever heard was ‘No, don’t rezone,’ ” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “And when I began getting emails in favor of rezoning, I thought, ‘well, I’ve got to step back and do due diligence because I’m hearing opposing views.’ ”
Many who spoke in support of the rezoning also spoke to the character of the property’s new owner Shawn Miller.
“I will tell you that the big concern is property values and what goes in and out of there. I don’t think this will be a concern given if you give Mr. Miller the opportunity to carry through with this project,” said Unicoi resident Dustin Lifford. “As far as speaking on his character and integrity, he has a viable plan that will make adequate housing and really nice housing.”
Some residents in attendance voiced their opposition to the rezoning.
“What we don’t want is a repeat of what’s happened in years past, and I really don’t think that desirable tenants who are looking for long term housing will settle for a hotel room,” said Unicoi resident Andy Landers. “You can call it a mini apartment, you can call it a mini condo or suite or whatever. It’s still a hotel room if you’ve just got one little square there. So, we are not interested in having another slumlord.”
Following citizen comments, Miller was given the opportunity to address those in attendance.
“I’m not going to dictate who can rent as long as they are a qualified, good person,” said Miller. “I have to feel they are a good person. I don’t just rent to anybody. And there will absolutely, I forget who said something about vacancies, there will be a lot of vacancies. It will probably take a year to rent these out because we are going to go through qualified applications.”
While no action was taken on the agenda item during the meeting, a public forum will be held on the rezoning on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Unicoi Tourist Information Center.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to begin the first phase of the Massachusetts Avenue drainage project during Monday’s meeting.
The first phase of the project would address the area from Jess Hopson Road to just before the overpass.
“(Erwin Utilities) discovered when they ran a video camera down through the sewer line and determined that the sewer line does not have dips in it,” said Bullen. “The dipping pavement is related to improper backfill when it had backfill put over the sewer line. The sewer line itself is not sinking, which is a good thing.”
The phase one project will be completed using grant money Unicoi County received from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The work will be done by Erwin Utilities.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to secure an engineering plan to move forward with the second phase of the Massachusetts Avenue project as well.
The second phase of the project will address the remainder of Massachusetts Avenue not addressed in phase one and will not utilize grant funds from the county. Instead, the town will seek an alternate grant to fund the project.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.