ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee continued its work Monday evening on developing a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year by examining the largest piece of the budget: the Carter County School System. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee led the presentation and told the committee that the largest amount of the revenue coming to the schools is still not definite.
The state contributed the largest portion of the school system’s budget. McAbee told the committee that in the past, the school system counted on receiving about $36 million from the state’s Basic Education Program. That system is being replaced but all the details have not been determined, McAbee said. It had previously been estimated the new funding formula would provide a few more millions to the county’s schools.
That total could be brought down by the decline in school attendance after the COVID-19 pandemic. McAbee told the committee that COVID-19 had a severe impact on the system’s attendance. McAbee said that at its worst, total enrollment for Carter County Schools dropped by 400 students during the pandemic.
The director said attendance has recovered, but is still down about 200 from pre-COVID times, with an enrollment of 4,400 students.
The system is anticipating a drop in state funding as a result of the decreased enrollment, but McAbee said it expects to cover the revenue decrease through attrition, with several teachers planning to retire. McAbee said the retiring teachers will be replaced, but with younger teachers at the earlier and lower end of the pay scale.
One other impact of COVID-19 is fading. That is the free lunches and breakfasts for all students. Lindsey Feathers, director of school nutrition, told the committee that the county’s four high schools will be going back to pre-COVID days, when some students qualified for free and reduced meals, while other students paid for their lunches.
That change is only for the high schools. Feathers told the committee that one change from the pre-COVID days is that it continues to be hard to find workers for all of the system’s cafeterias.
One thing that will remain the same is the summer schools, with one planned for June 2023.
The Budget Committee looked at several other small budgets in the county’s general fund. These included the mayor’s budget, county buildings, coroner and archives. The mayor’s budget had an increase in order to provide for the new position of communications officer, who will oversee the county’s emergency communications system.
Budget Committee member Brad Johnson noted the largest part of the county’s general fund, for the sheriff’s department and the jail department, has not been reviewed and criticized Sheriff Dexter Lunceford for not presenting his budget in a timely basis.
Johnson said all other office holders have met the deadlines set by the committee.