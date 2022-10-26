ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission was canceled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week, after the Budget Committee had unanimously approved a recommendation to the commission to give all officers of the sheriff’s department a $5 per hour raise.
In contrast to that firm position last week, the Budget Committee position appeared to be a lot less solid this week. During the committee’s latest meeting on Tuesday, the discussion quickly changed to a less expensive pay increase. Because the immediate concern was over a decertification of the Carter County Detention Center on Dec. 14, some committee members discussed limiting the pay raise to corrections officers. There was also discussion on reducing the increase to $3 per hour.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby argued against limiting the pay increase to just corrections officers. Woodby argued that the patrol officers also were in need of the pay increase. Starting pay for corrections officers is $13.47 and starting pay for patrol officers is $13.80 per hour.
Also during the Tuesday meeting, the Budget Committee looked at various ways to fund the pay increases. In addition to increasing the property tax rate, members also discussed implementing a wheel tax for the county, which has 57,000 vehicles registered there.
With the called meeting of the County Commission off the table, the committee also cancelled a Budget Committee meeting scheduled for tonight. Instead, the committee rescheduled the next committee discussion on the pay raise for next month. The committee meeting to discuss the pay raise was set for Nov. 10. The next regularly scheduled Budget meeting will take place on Nov 14. The next county commission meeting will be Nov. 21.
The committee also tasked representatives of the sheriff’s department and the finance department to hold discussions to establish firm numbers on sheriff’s department employee numbers and pay totals, to include total number of officers and vacancies, compensatory and overtime pay and total benefit costs. The committee will use the agreed upon numbers to determine the costs of the proposed pay raise. The size of the pay hike was mentioned to be $3 per hour; $3.50 per hour; and the previously proposed $5 per hour per officer.