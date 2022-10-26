Carter County Commission

Carter County Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier presiding at Tuesday's committee meeting.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission was canceled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week, after the Budget Committee had unanimously approved a recommendation to the commission to give all officers of the sheriff’s department a $5 per hour raise.

