BrightRidge, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “smart” poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City.
The ribbon cutting at Founders Park was conducted by BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes, Georgia Caruthers, TVA senior project leader for Connected Communities, and Frank Sharp, EPRI principal technical leader.
Smart poles will monitor flood sensors installed along Brush Creek running through Founders Park, while also providing loudspeakers for music or emergency alerts, 4-color LED lights and smart sensors, including pedestrian count sensors in both parks.
“We are pleased to inaugurate the new smart poles in Founders and King Commons parks partnering with TVA, the city of Johnson City and the Electric Power Research Institute as we work together to better understand how technology can enhance efficiency and the community experience,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said. “At a minimum, we know this installation will boost the visitation experience for park guests, both visually and audibly, while also keeping visitors safer by providing a means of notification in the event of adverse weather and allowing the city to better gauge response to event activities by gathering data on foot traffic inside the parks.”
As part of the project, the Electric Power Research Institute will evaluate the impact of the poles over the next two years and report back on the project impact including providing data on energy usage, Dykes said.
The project, funded by TVA as the first pilot project in its Connected Communities effort, was budgeted at $500,000, including $335,000 for equipment and poles and $165,000 for data collection and analysis.
In all, seven poles were retrofitted or installed new at King Commons, while 36 poles were retrofitted and six new poles were installed at Founders Park.