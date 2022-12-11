Local news logo

BrightRidge, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “smart” poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City.

The ribbon cutting at Founders Park was conducted by BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes, Georgia Caruthers, TVA senior project leader for Connected Communities, and Frank Sharp, EPRI principal technical leader.

