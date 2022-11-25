Brightridge logo

BrightRidge Directors voted unanimously this week to pass along its full Tennessee Valley Authority Pandemic Recovery Credit to residential and small commercial customers, providing $2.66 million in bill relief in in 2023. 

The credits will be issued twice, in February and July, and will average between $12-$20 per credit, with the final amount fixed by system usage which determines the TVA refund to BrightRidge.  

