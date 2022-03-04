The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 11E in Washington County to be aware of upcoming bridge repair activities that will impact traffic for the next few months.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on March 8, one lane will be closed in both directions on U.S. 11E/Tenn. Highway 34 between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane as part of a bridge repair project over Boone Lake.
These lane closures will be in place 24/7 throughout the duration of the project. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place through Aug. 31.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.