This project includes the painting of the substructure and repairs on the bridge decks and its approaches. Crews will also address foundation repairs, along with lifting the bridge to replace bearings underneath each of the superstructure elements.
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman.
An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
“Construction is ongoing and is not expected to be completed this month due to inclement weather,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.
“The ongoing structural repairs to lift and replace bearings are in progress below the bridge, which are not visible to the traveling public.”
TDOT estimates the northbound lanes may be open by the end of January. However, temporary lane closures will still be implemented periodically after the barrier rail is removed to complete surface repairs on the bridge deck.
TDOT also said overall construction of the project likely will extend into February due to weather limitations as some of the construction repairs have temperature restrictions.
The lane reductions on the bridge do cause traffic to back up, especially at rush hour, and there have been reports of minor traffic accidents.
TDOT asks motorists to expect potential delays and to use extreme caution through the work area.