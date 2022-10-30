ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the school’s most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty members.

Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates an attractive entrance to the campus from the Milligan Highway. The group was there to witness the dedication of the bridge for Coach Duard Walker.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you