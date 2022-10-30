ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the school’s most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty members.
Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates an attractive entrance to the campus from the Milligan Highway. The group was there to witness the dedication of the bridge for Coach Duard Walker.
At the approach to the bridge, Milligan President Bill Greer stood next to a road sign that was veiled. Greer said “No one epitomized more fully the heart of Buff Nation than Coach Duard Walker. He was a man of unshakable character whose competitive spirit and love of Milligan was rivaled only by his commitment to God, country and family.”
Greer said Walker first entered Milligan at the start of World War II, when he became a part of what was then the Navy V12 officer training program. Greer said Walker completed the course, but since Milligan’s only body of water is Buffalo Creek, he wondered about the naval maneuvers Walker learned on the banks of the creek.
Greer said Walker went on to fight in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He then returned to Milligan after the war. Greer said he became an avid student athlete and still holds the record for number of varsity letters earned. He also met his wife, Carolyn Roberts, at Milligan.
After graduation in 1948, Walker completed his master’s at Columbia University and then moved to Knoxville to coach at Farragut High School.
Greer said Walker returned to Milligan in 1951 and began his 50 years of service to the school as a professor, a head resident of a residence hall, dean of men, and coach of five different sports. “Along the way, he and Carolyn raised their five children on Millgan’s campus in the apartment in Webb Hall,” Greer said.
Among his awards, he was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 2001 National Athletic Director of the Year. Walker also received Milligan’s highest honor, the Fide et Amore, for his service to the school. The Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-sports trophy was named for Walker in 2000 and he was inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Greer said Walker’s legacy continues to guide Milligan’s athletic department and the entire Milligan community. His words are etched into the hallway of Milligan’s Steve Lacy Fieldhouse: “Win with dignity, lose with grace.”
Two of Walker’s sons, Buff and Gary, also spoke. Buff Walker said their father crossed the bridge when he went to war. After he retired, he continued to cross the bridge many times to see his beloved Buffaloes play in a variety of sports and to enjoy the beautiful campus where he lived so much of his life.”
Gary Walker said his dad gave a lot to Milligan, but the university gave a lot to the Walker family, including providing them with a home until the Walker children were adults. He thanked the Milligan community for showing love to his family.
Following the speeches, Buff and Gary were joined by Elizabethton City Councilman Mike Simerly in removing the veil from the sign, showing the audience that the bridge is now named the “Coach Duard Walker Memorial Bridge.”