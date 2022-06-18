Jonesborough water customers are being asked to conserve water Saturday because of a power outage at the water plant.
Town officials said in a Saturday morning news release that BrightRidge has informed the town it will take most of the day to restore the power outage caused by a recent storm.
"We are asking our water customers to please conserve water today. If you experience low pressure, or are out of water, we are aware of the problem," town officials said in the news release.
"By conserving and not using any unnecessary water for watering lawns, washing cars, etc., you can help maintain water in the system until power is restored."
The power to the water plant should be restored later today.