Authorities have captured a Johnson City man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said authorities located and arrested Bradley John Miller, 43, in Ashland, Kentucky, late Monday evening with the assistance of Kentucky State Police.
Miller is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of Athena Saunders, 48, was found off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot in Unicoi County on May 30.
Miller was added to the TBI’s most wanted list on Monday and a $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.
The investigation was a joint effort between the TBI and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson City Police Department also assisted with the investigation.