 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — An investigation that began in August led to Brandon Clay Carrier, 40, being charged on Monday morning with the first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, 35.

The investigation began on Aug. 23, when deputies responded to a vehicle on fire at a residence on Dry Branch Road. The badly burned remains of a woman were found in the car when Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. Isaacs' family had also reported to the Elizabethton Police Department earlier that day when she failed to pick her children up from school.

