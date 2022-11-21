ELIZABETHTON — An investigation that began in August led to Brandon Clay Carrier, 40, being charged on Monday morning with the first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, 35.
The investigation began on Aug. 23, when deputies responded to a vehicle on fire at a residence on Dry Branch Road. The badly burned remains of a woman were found in the car when Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. Isaacs' family had also reported to the Elizabethton Police Department earlier that day when she failed to pick her children up from school.
An autopsy was performed on the remains found in the car. The forensic center at East Tennessee State University was not able to determine the identification of the woman and the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center examined the remains in order to aid in proving the identification and confirming the cause of death.
Meanwhile, the search for Carrier went on for nearly a month, with the sheriff’s office offering a $1,000 reward and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sending a bulletin informing the public that Carrier was wanted on a probation violation charge. Carrier was taken into custody on Sept. 20 on the unrelated charge. He has been held in the Carter County Jail since that time.
The investigation led to a Carter County grand jury returning an indictment on Nov. 10. The indictment additionally charges Carrier with abuse of a corpse, setting fire to personal property, and two counts of tampering with evidence.
“I want to thank my officers and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their tireless work in investigating the death of Ms. Isaacs and apprehension of the person responsible,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. Early in the investigation, officers were working with the belief that the remains found in the burned vehicle were those of Isaacs, but the identity could not positively be confirmed until forensic analysis was completed by the University of Tennessee.
“That analysis has been completed and the remains have been positively identified as Ms. Isaacs,” Fraley said. “Our hearts go out to Ms. Issacs’ family and friends as they grieve for the lost loved one. We hope they can find some solace in knowing the man responsible for her death is being held accountable.”
Carrier is scheduled to make his first appearance in Carter County Criminal Court on Nov. 30 on the probation violation charge. No date has been set for arraignment on the murder charge.