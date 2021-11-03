The Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its First Saturday Breakfast this Saturday at 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford from 7-10 am. The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
