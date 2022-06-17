The Boones Creek Opry officially inaugurated its new, permanent home Friday after three years operating without one.
The newly built barn is located on the historic Keefauver homestead at 632 Hales Chapel Road. The homestead is part of the Boones Creek Historical Trust’s site gifted to them by Johnson City.
The Opry space will be home to weekly musical performances, craft-making workshops, music classes and history lessons. The weekly performances take place on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and feature gospel, bluegrass and country artists from around the region.
“The bands that play here are you and I,” Vicki Shell, BCHT vice president, said. “They’re our friends and neighbors.”
It was these friends and neighbors who made the new building a possibility. Wolfe Development, founded by Kelly and Jennifer Wolfe, and Hicks Construction, founded by the late Bobby Hicks and now run by his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Kerri Hicks, worked with the BCHT to build its ideal opry space at no cost to them.
“This is a complete ‘we’ organization,” Kelly Wolfe said. “At this stage in our lives, being a part of something bigger than ourselves is what it’s all about.”
Several other patrons and local businesses, including Dr. Enuf packagers Tri-Cities Beverage, were thanked for their support of the project at the inauguration ceremony. The BCHT is also partnering with East Tennessee State University’s Department of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program in order to share resources and bring attention to cultural tourism in the region.
“This is regionalism,” Shell said. “This is a snapshot of our culture.”