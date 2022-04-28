A class of local elementary school students can now call themselves published authors.
Jennifer Johnson’s second-grade class at Boones Creek Elementary School recently published a book titled, “Who Invented That?”
“This is the first year that these students have been in school all year long,” Johnson said. “I’ve done a book with some of my students in the past but I certainly wanted to do one this year with this group to commemorate the fact that they’ve been in school a whole year.”
Students selected a subject that interested them and used the internet to research how it was invented. The students wrote the copy for the book and provided the illustrations as well. Students wrote about the invention of the game of football, the insulin pump, the toothbrush, the fishing pole and more.
“What I liked about the book was I like learning about the past and what people have made and it’s fun to write stories,” said student Everlee Kite.
The students worked for several weeks writing and editing the book until it was complete.
“I was very nervous because it was going to be published and I wanted it to be good because other people were gonna see it,” said student Brinley Moore.
Students said they were happy with how the book came out and that they were able to call themselves published authors.
“I like writing in the book because I’ve never (written) in something that’s going to be actually published, and I like knowing that feeling that I’ve done something a lot of people has never done before,” said student Cade Hughes.
Johnson said she’s proud of her class for the work they did on the book.
“It wasn’t just them researching one person,” she said. “It was 23 students that researched 20 to 23 different people and then, collectively and collaboratively, they have now created a book that they can also go and gather information from.”
A copy of the book will be in Johnson’s classroom library as well as the school library. Parents were also given the opportunity to buy a copy of the book.