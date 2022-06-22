Boone Dam Road is scheduled to be paved June 27-June 30, weather permitting.
The Sullivan County Highway Department will pave the road that is located between Highway 75 and Minga Road.
Human Resource Director Craig Ramey said that after the road is paved, it will be striped. Ramey also said the road will remain open to one lane of traffic, and people should be on the lookout for highway flag persons and electronic signs indicating the paving work.
The repaving work should wrap up June 30, weather permitting.
For additional information or questions please contact the Sullivan County Highway Department.