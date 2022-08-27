ELIZABETHTON — There are some names that every commuter knows very well, even if they have no clue as to who the person was. Those names become well known because they appear on signs of bridges they cross nearly every day of thier lives. That is the reason Nancy Ensor has written her first book: We’ll Cross that Bridge…

Ensor’s self published book will certainly satisfy the curiosity of a lot of Carter Countians because it gives thorough descriptions of 84 individuals who have been honored by the state or the county with having a bridge named after them. These bridges are scattered throughout Carter County, and those honored by having bridges named after them include some people who are still fondly remembered and others who are forgotten. Some of the honorees were heroes who were killed defending the nation. Many more did not wear a uniform but were respected and loved in their communities.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

