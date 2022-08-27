ELIZABETHTON — There are some names that every commuter knows very well, even if they have no clue as to who the person was. Those names become well known because they appear on signs of bridges they cross nearly every day of thier lives. That is the reason Nancy Ensor has written her first book: We’ll Cross that Bridge…
Ensor’s self published book will certainly satisfy the curiosity of a lot of Carter Countians because it gives thorough descriptions of 84 individuals who have been honored by the state or the county with having a bridge named after them. These bridges are scattered throughout Carter County, and those honored by having bridges named after them include some people who are still fondly remembered and others who are forgotten. Some of the honorees were heroes who were killed defending the nation. Many more did not wear a uniform but were respected and loved in their communities.
The book obviously required a lot of research, tracking down people who remembered an honoree many years later. Ensor has shown remarkable determination in being able to tell an intimate story that explains why these people were so well respected that the community thought they should have a bridge named in their honor. Not only did she provide satisfying stories about the lives of these people, she has been able to find photographs of nearly all of them.
In addition to the hours of research, Ensor also required some luck to find out about some of the honorees. She said one example was Blanche Ward Berry. When she asked people who lived near the bridge on the Stoney Creek Highway, no one in the community knew about Berry. Ensor said that even when she focused on asking people named Berry and people named Ward, it was apparent that the honoree was from somewhere else. Ensor’s luck came through when she happened to mention her frustration to someone she did not think would be able to help. But the woman she talked with smiled and told her Berry had been her mother’s best friend and proceeded to tell her about her and where her surviving family members lived.
Ensor said the reason she began her research was not to write a book, but simply to relieve the boredom caused by the COVID-19 quarantine. Tired of being cooped up in the house, she and her husband began driving through the county and obtaining the list of bridges and honorees. Because of the concerns of COVID, it was not easy to ask people about the person who had been honored.
“Sometimes I would knock on a door and no one would answer,” Ensor said. Despite that difficulty, Ensor managed to find the families and get the stories.
The first part of her book is devoted to those who were killed in service to their country. A few of those deaths had national impact, and one had an international impact.
One that has especially touched Ensor is Todd McKeehan, who served in the Marines at the Battle of Khafji in Desert Storm, but who was killed as a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms when attempting to execute federal warrants on the Branch Davidians at Waco, Texas. In researching McKeehan, Ensor became friends with his parents, Tony and Jane, and the rest of his family.
The death which had an international impact was Jefferson Donald Davis, who was serving in the 5th Special Forces Group at the start of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001, when he was killed in a friendly fire incident by a 2,000-pound satellite-guided bomb. Future Afghan president Hamid Karzai was wounded, along with several American and Afghan soldiers.
But Ensor devotes love and effort to telling the stories of all 84 people in her book. That is why the book is 240 pages long. The book is divided into single entries of each of the 84 honorees. In her preface, she said, “Every story here is much too short, some of our bridge designees deserve their own personal book, especially our military and law enforcement heroes.”
In the book’s foreword, Elizabethton High School educator Alex Campbell said Ensor “let a few people once considered important enough to name a bridge after, live again.” In discussing her book, Ensor refers to those who were honored as “beloved people.” She speaks of every one of them with affection. She said they “have their own legacies. Through numerous selfless acts, they touched the lives around them whether it was in giving time, counsel, labor or money; often their kindness stretched their own resources thin.”
The book is available at Lingerfelt Drug Center, 609 E. Elk Ave., in downtown Elizabethton. The price is $20.