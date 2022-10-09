ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of laughs coming from the Bonnie Kate Theater over the next few weeks, where the Bonnie Kate Community Theater will be presenting “Arsenic and Old Lace,º” a 1941 smash hit on Broadway by Joseph Kesselring that has stood the test of time.

Director Marcia Ross wrote that when the Friends of the Bonnie Kate decided to produce the play that “there was a real excitement about the possibilities of staging this show. Each play has its own positive aspects as well as challenges, but with a funny script and talented actors, it was easy to work creatively through the ’tricky’ parts to bring this play to life. This is a big project and I have truly appreciated the team effort.”

John Thompson

