ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of laughs coming from the Bonnie Kate Theater over the next few weeks, where the Bonnie Kate Community Theater will be presenting “Arsenic and Old Lace,º” a 1941 smash hit on Broadway by Joseph Kesselring that has stood the test of time.
Director Marcia Ross wrote that when the Friends of the Bonnie Kate decided to produce the play that “there was a real excitement about the possibilities of staging this show. Each play has its own positive aspects as well as challenges, but with a funny script and talented actors, it was easy to work creatively through the ’tricky’ parts to bring this play to life. This is a big project and I have truly appreciated the team effort.”
The black comedy tells the story of family crazies in which two elderly sisters think they are helping lonely old men by putting them out of their misery with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. The crazies include the sisters’ brother, Jonathan, who is a serial killer; and their nephew, Teddy, who thinks he is Theodore Roosevelt.
The play requires a big cast and the fact that this relatively new community theater has pulled it off is a good sign that Elizabethton will be enjoying a lot of entertaining plays in the future, especially with the fact that a new grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will make possible needed upgrades in theater seating and other improvements.
Some of the members of the cast are:
• Josiah Caraway, who plays Mortimer Brewster, was raised in Watauga and first got involved in theater while in college. He has been in a couple of plays, but this is his first time in a lead role. Josiah works as a barista/server at the Coffee Company.
•John Schmidt, who plays Jonathan Brewster, received a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in performing arts, with a minor in dance, from Savannah College of Art and Design.
• Renee Christian, who plays Abby Brewster, is retired from many years in the classroom, teaching English, history and theater. She said “Arsenic and Old Lace” is one of her all-time favorite plays.
• Lois Masten, who plays Martha Brewster, is a recent transplant to the area. She currently lives in Johnson City to be near four of her adult children. She has been performing since she was in high school. When she is not rehearsing, she is building her real estate career with Evans & Evans Real Estate.
• Fred Mottern, who plays Teddy Brewster, is a retired master sergeant in the Army and a native of Elizabethton. When not charging up San Juan Hill or digging the Panama Canal as part of the play, he enjoys his retirement and instructs leadership and drill to cadets of the Kingsport Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. This is his debut role in theater.
• Audrey Holley, who plays Mortimer’s fiancee, Elaine Harper, is making her debut at the Bonnie Kate Theater. She has previously performed with the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, the Johnson City Community Theater, and the Kingsport Theater Guild.
• Mark Christian, who plays Dr. Einstein, is a retiree from Ohio. This is the second time he has performed in “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
The play debuts on Thursday, Oct. 14. Additional performances will be on Oct. 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m., except for Oct 16 and 23. These are Sunday matinees and will begin at 2:30 p.m.
General Admission tickets are $12 and tickets for children 12 and under are $8. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bonniekate.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce or at the door.