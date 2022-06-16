ELIZABETHTON — Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. John Holsclaw announced Thursday that the Tennessee Arts Commission has awarded grants to the Bonnie Kate Theater and to the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance.
The grants include a $65,260 grant to the Friends of Bonnie Kate and a $7,700 grant to the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance.
“I am pleased to announce these grants supporting the arts,” Crowe Said. “This investment will help cultivate the arts, which benefits all of us through quality of life, economic development, tourism, and providing a balanced education for our children.”
“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact the arts and culture have on Tennessee and their communities, said Anne B. Pope, executive director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “The arts are a vital tool for attraction and retention of businesses, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”
“It’s important to have programs that provide opportunities to enjoy and learn from the arts,” Holsclaw said “I’m proud to announce this funding and look forward to seeing the positive impacts it will have in our communities.”
“I look forward to seeing the community benefit as a result of this investment,” Crowe said.