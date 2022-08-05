ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater continues to make improvements in downtown Elizabethton, but its latest endeavor is a first for the nearly century-old facility.
A community theater is just getting started up. Appropriately, the new organization is named the Bonnie Kate Community Theater. The first play the organization will present is a classic that is always popular: Arsenic and Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring.
The first auditions for the first play will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8-9, from 6:30 to 8:30 each night. The show dates are set for Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. The Sunday performances will be matinees.
Auditioners are welcome to attend either date. It is not necessary to prepare a monologue, as auditions will be reading from the script. Auditioners are asked to discuss any schedule conflicts they may have. There is a large cast to fill, and many crew positions are available. This play can cast adults and mature teens, but no children.
Spearheading the project are: Director Marcia Ross; set designer Robert Clark; and Assistant Director Renee Christian. They are veterans of the theater, with many years’ experience onstage and off, directing, acting and working tech. Clark brings invaluable experience in both designing and building sets. Together, with the assistance of the Friends, they are navigating the road to creating a community theater for the Bonnie Kate and Elizabethton. A second play or musical has yet to be determined, but is staged for February 2023.
With everything about the community theater brand new, except for the building, the Friends of the Bonnie Kate are searching for more than just performers and crew for just one play. There are plenty of opportunities for people who would like to be a part of creating exciting drama and musicals, but are uncertain about their abilities and qualifications. Those who are bringing the community theater to reality have some questions for those who are interested to ask themselves:
• Do you love performing, acting, singing or dancing?
• Do you love to paint and build things?
• Do you love working with costumes, make up and hair designs?
• Do you love to work on crews, such as lighting, sound or props?
• Do you love to direct and stage manage?
• Do you love to do publicity work, poster and program designs?
• Do you love to make new friends?
• Do you love the “smell of greasepaint, and the roar of the crowd”?
• Do you love this community, the Bonnie Kate, and the fine arts?
If you answered in the affirmative to any of these questions, then you are asked by the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to join the adventure in a chance to be a part of the Bonnie Kate Community Theater and its first ever production.
