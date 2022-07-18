Above, the Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton. Left, a community theater group is preparing to present its first play, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” in October. The effort is led by, from left, Renee Christian, Robert Clark, and Marcia Ross. They are standing in the area where Clark will erect his main set, with the stairs leading up San Juan Hill. John Thompson/Johnson City Press
ELIZABETHTON — For several years, work has been underway to renovate the Bonnie Kate Theater, a movie theater that was opened in 1926. Now, work is underway to fill the theater with actors.
The Friends of the Bonnie Kate have led the restoration effort and are now establishing the Bonnie Kate Community Theater. The organization is searching not just for actors but for others who would like to help with the many jobs required to put on a play.
There is a quickening pace in the search because the first play is already scheduled for performances on Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. The play is the perennially popular “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring. A second play or musical that has yet to be determined will be staged in February, 2023. The group hopes to add more plays musicals and opportunities for original performances, as well as theater workshops for youth.
Spearheading the project with the Friends of the Bonnie Kate are Director Marcia Ross, Set Designer Robert Clark, and Assistant Director Renee Christian. They are already hard at work preparing for the new community theater’s first show.
Ross and Christian are veterans of the theater, with many years’ experience onstage and off, directing, acting and working tech. Clark brings invaluable experience in both designing and building sets. Together, with the assistance of the Friends, they are navigating the road to creating a community theater for the Bonnie Kate and Elizabethton.
A community theater can’t exist without the support of the community, so the organizers are seeking anyone in and around Elizabethton who has an interest in the performing arts to come out for auditions on Aug. 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m. The cast will include 10 men and four women, teens and adults. In addition to actors, there will also be a need for people to work as stage managers, costume designers, backstage crew, and lighting crew.