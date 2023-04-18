ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Community Theater may be a new group, but it is certainly ambitious. Fresh from public acclaim over its production of "Arsenic and Old Lace," the group will begin performances of its first musical this Friday, when "Seussical" makes its premiere.

Renee Christian is directing the musical. “This is our first musical, and we have a large cast of 35. They range in age from 5 to 75, and they come from Elizabethton and Johnson City, Jonesborough and Kingsport and Bristol. There are more than 100 people involved in this show.”

