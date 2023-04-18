ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Community Theater may be a new group, but it is certainly ambitious. Fresh from public acclaim over its production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” the group will begin performances of its first musical this Friday, when “Seussical” makes its premiere.
Renee Christian is directing the musical. “This is our first musical, and we have a large cast of 35. They range in age from 5 to 75, and they come from Elizabethton and Johnson City, Jonesborough and Kingsport and Bristol. There are more than 100 people involved in this show.”
Despite the wide range of diversity, Christian said it is a great cast. “They are a wonderful group of people.”
Christian said “this is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and it is based on many of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved stories, including “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Gertrude McFuss” and “Horton Hatches the Egg.” She said the musical has become very popular since its premiere on Broadway in 2000.
In addition to seeing the play, the audience will also get a chance to see the very first stage of the big renovation project at the Bonnie Kate, which began this week. The famous marquee has already been removed.
The first show is Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. Other shows will be presented on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. On the following week, the shows will be April 28 and 7:30 p.m. and April 29 at 7:30 p.m. The final show will be Sunday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m.