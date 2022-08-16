Bob Cable

Bob Cable standing in front of his business at 525 E. Elk Avenue at the time he sold it after being in business as Ledford's Upholstery at that location for 30 years.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.

Cable made his mark as owner of Ledford’s Upholstery, which he bought from the widow of Rob Ledford upon Ledford’s death in the mid 1980s. Cable remembered paying $24,000 for the business back then.

