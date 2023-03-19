“Praise the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens. Praise him for his acts of power; praise him for his surpassing greatness. Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”

St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 815 E. 2nd St. in downtown Elizabethton has certainly taken Psalms 150 to heart. While nearly all churches have included a piano in their worship services and many have added an organ, St. Thomas has included a bluegrass band. The “Doe River Ensemble” is the parish’s bluegrass group.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

