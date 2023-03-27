Johnson City

Organizers say the tour will help residents and visitors learn about Johnson City’s Black history.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Visit Johnson City and Langston Education and Arts Development Inc. have announced that the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is providing $5,000 to fund research to launch a Black History Walking Tour of downtown Johnson City.

“Visitors and residents are interested in learning about Johnson City’s Black history, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to develop something to fill this need,” said Brenda Whitson, Visit Johnson City executive director.

