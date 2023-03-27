Visit Johnson City and Langston Education and Arts Development Inc. have announced that the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is providing $5,000 to fund research to launch a Black History Walking Tour of downtown Johnson City.
“Visitors and residents are interested in learning about Johnson City’s Black history, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to develop something to fill this need,” said Brenda Whitson, Visit Johnson City executive director.
The idea of a walking tour was inspired by similar work being done in Jonesborough and in collaboration with The Heritage Alliance. Jonesborough Vice Mayor Adam Dickson has been a catalyst for the conversation around the possibilities in Johnson City.
Dickson also serves as supervisor of partner organization The Langston Centre, a multicultural community engagement facility and Johnson’s City’s original Black high school. LEAD encouraged Langston’s redevelopment eight years ago and continues to partner with Dickson and the city of Johnson City to bring creative programming and education to the facility.
“LEAD is pleased to partner with Visit Johnson City in helping to shape the tour and determine how a researcher can bring this work to our area,” said James Smith, a LEAD board member. “We see that LEAD will be part of taking this research to the development of signage, flyers, web-based information and other means.”
“Diversity and inclusion is a priority at BlueCross, and supporting this partnership to preserve Black history in Johnson City is a meaningful and tangible way to put our values into action,” said Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross Foundation.
The foundation has invested in similar initiatives to encourage connection and healthy activities in the Tri-Cities region, including the BlueCross Healthy Place at Kiwanis Park in Johnson City. To date, the program has invested $34.8 million in BlueCross Healthy Places across the state.
LEAD is committed to providing responsive educational and multi-cultural opportunities designed to bring diverse groups of people together in a safe learning environment. The organization seeks to preserve the cultural relevance and heritage of the Langston High School site and hopes to utilize the building as a multicultural community center for educational and artistic programs.
Visit Johnson City strives to showcase the uniqueness of the community by promoting its distinctive resources, events and attractions to both visitors and residents.