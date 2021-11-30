BLOUNTVILLE — Want to ring in the Christmas season with family and friends? Do you have a special someone you would like to remember at Christmas?
How about an old-fashioned Christmas tree lighting in the heart of Sullivan County?
Historic Blountville plans a traditional tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 in front of the old Sullivan County Courthouse.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard S. Venable will deliver the welcome address, and WJHL’s Chris McIntosh will serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Clay Austin of First Baptist Church will conduct the invocation. Special guests will include District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Matthew Johnson, assistant director of the Department of Archives and Tourism, will do the honor of lighting the town Christmas tree, a massive 30-foot blue spruce that adorns the front lawn of the historic courthouse.
Continuing the tradition of “One Special Town … Two Special Trees,” the ceremony will include the traditional tree lighting of the beautiful 30-foot Douglas fir in front of the courthouse.
A second tree lighting will be held during the ceremony by the Hope for Victims Support and Advocacy Group in remembrance of victims of violence.
Area residents are encouraged to participate by bringing an ornament in honor of family members lost to violence.
Victims Remembrance Tree organizer Joan Berry said, “It is in remembrance of everyone that has lost a loved one to homicide. Holidays can be extremely sad for families who have lost a loved one to violent crime. The remembrance tree gives families from East Tennessee the opportunity to do something special for their loved ones.”
Food vendors will be offering hot chocolate and a variety of other food items.
The tree lighting ceremonies are sponsored by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism and the partnership of the Second Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the local chapter of the Hope for Victims Support and Advocacy Group.