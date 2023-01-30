ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, were bound over to a grand jury on first degree murder charges following a preliminary hearing in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that sufficient probable cause had been presented in the shooting death of Phillip Glass early on the morning of Dec. 1. Glass was found dead in his Honda Accord with several gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks was the prosecutor in the hearing. Don Spurrell was defense attorney for Blackwell and Patrick Denton was defense attorney for Miller.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you