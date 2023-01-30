ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, were bound over to a grand jury on first degree murder charges following a preliminary hearing in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that sufficient probable cause had been presented in the shooting death of Phillip Glass early on the morning of Dec. 1. Glass was found dead in his Honda Accord with several gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks was the prosecutor in the hearing. Don Spurrell was defense attorney for Blackwell and Patrick Denton was defense attorney for Miller.
Some of the most compelling testimony came from Kimberly Thomas, who said she had been riding in the car with Glass at the beginning of the incident, had jumped out of the vehicle before the shooting, but her backpack was caught by the car door and knocked her down, but she had avoided being run over by the car. Multiple shots were fired right after that.
Thomas said she had a two-year-old child with Glass. She said Glass had been in jail for most of the last year, but had been released at the time of the shooting. She said the relationship between them had become strained during the time he was in jail. under questioning from Brooks, she said Glass became convinced she had been cheating on him. She said that after he was released, the relationship did not improve. She said there were arguments between them and that Glass had sometimes hit her. She said Glass was also abusing methamphetamine.
Thomas said she had a long friendship with Blackwell, going back many years. She said Glass and Miller did not like each other.
On the night of the shooting, Thomas said she had Glass went to a small party at a residence at the end of Oakmont Drive dead end off the Milligan Highway. She said she and Glass were arguing with each other, both face to face and by text. She started calling friends to come and pick her up. She said Blackwell agreed to pick her up. She said Glass told her to get in his car and she did so, thinking he was going to drive her to the end of Oakmont, where her ride would be waiting. She said Glass had placed his pistol in the back pocket of his pants.
Thomas said that as they were driving down Oakmont as they were still arguing, Glass saw Miller’s Chevrolet Tahoe. She said she tried to get out of Glass’ car. At that time, she said Glass placed his car in reverse, causing the car door to strike her. Her backpack became entangled with the car door, causing her to be dragged along. She said Glass was reaching for his firearm as she was lying on the pavement, trying to get up. “I thought I was going to get run over,” she said. She suffered several injuries and said her shoulder still hurts.
Thomas said Glass’ vehicle then started moving forward rapidly towards Miller’s vehicle. She then heard several shots as Glass’ vehicle crashed into Miller’s vehicle. She said all the shots were fired before the crash. She said Miller was standing above her as the shots were fired.
Other testimony was presented by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Brian Fraley said there were casings from two different sizes of pistols fired that night. One was a .380 caliber and the other was a 9 m.m. Only two 9 mm. casings and one unspent 9 mm. round was found at one spot where the 9 mm. was used. There were about six .380 cal. casings found. During an interview after the arrest, Fraley said Miller admitted he fired mulitple shots into Glass’ car.
Several hours after the shooting, there was another report of shots fired in the Hampton community. Lt. Mike Carlock of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said he was on duty as the school resource officer at Hampton High School at the time and he responded to the call. When he arrived, he said he found Blackwell armed with a Remington 9 m.m. pistol. He said Blackwell’s first response when the uniformed officer approached was to lift his shirt to reveal he had a pistol in the waistband of his pants. Carlock ordered the man to raise his hands and get on the ground. The pistol was recovered. It turned out that the shot or shots were fired at a target. Spurrell said his client had a right to have the weapon. Carlock replied that the considered the shooting to be reckless because it was in a neighborhood with several surrounding houses and only 20 yards from U.S. Highway 321.
Judge Bowers also ruled that the bond on Miller remain at $500,000. Blackwell has been released from pretrial custody after posting a bond.