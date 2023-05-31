Two Black Lives Matter memorial quilts are currently on display at the Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City, courtesy of Anita Rondeau and Bobbi Smith from CareNET, a Community Conservation Committee of the East Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club.

As part of their work with CareNET, which is based out of Rogersville, Rondeau and Smith are very community-minded as they work to promote environmental and social justice. These two quilts, the “Say Their Names — Never Forget” Black Lives Matter Memorial Quilt and George Floyd Square “Unity in the Community” Quilt, were a “heartfelt response” to the death of George Floyd in 2020, said Smith.

BLM Quilts

The 'Unity in Community' Quilt is a memorial to George Floyd Square, which is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and features photographs taken by Anita Rondeau during her visit to the site.

