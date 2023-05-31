The top corner of this quilt features a 'road work' sign that says 'Prepare to Stop Racism,' a quilt block with the words 'Our Goal Is Freedom and Human Dignity' and several quilt blocks in honor of African Americans who lost their lives to racial violence.
On the ‘Unity in Community’ Quilt, two blocks feature photos of street art that say, ‘In times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers,’ a quote from the 2018 superhero film ‘Black Panther.’
Two Black Lives Matter memorial quilts are currently on display at the Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City, courtesy of Anita Rondeau and Bobbi Smith from CareNET, a Community Conservation Committee of the East Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club.
As part of their work with CareNET, which is based out of Rogersville, Rondeau and Smith are very community-minded as they work to promote environmental and social justice. These two quilts, the “Say Their Names — Never Forget” Black Lives Matter Memorial Quilt and George Floyd Square “Unity in the Community” Quilt, were a “heartfelt response” to the death of George Floyd in 2020, said Smith.