ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was awash in red, white and blue on Saturday, as the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge, Spank!, an '80s party band, patriotic pooches and old cars and young patriotic bicyclists.
Large crowds filled Covered Bridge Park, but there was still plenty of room for people to spread out on blankets and lawn chairs. Because there was the patriotic pooch contest, there were many dogs in attendance, many of them also wearing red, white and blue.
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains appeared please with the big turnout for the event that was organized by his department. When asked if he had an estimate on the crowd size, Mains had one word: “Thousands.”
Mains went on to say the turnout was “awesome, and it was “a great, great day for the city.”
At the same time, on the other side of the Doe River, another large crowd had gathered for the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-in. There was also more red, white and blue at the cruise-in, including the flying of American flags from antennas and other parts of cars.
Despite the mid-afternoon heat, things got started around 3 p.m. for the bike parade. The most patriotic bikes were awarded prizes, with first place going to Megan and her red, white and blue rocket bike.
The judges not only had to decide the most patriotic bicyclist, but also the most patriotic canine. There was also the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant and plenty of other routines, before the program grew somber, with the crowd asked to stand and face a large American flag displayed from an Elizabethton Fire Department ladder truck parked on the Elk Avenue Bridge. The patriotic moments continued with the singing of more patriotic songs. The crowd was then asked to sing along to the national anthem.
Spank! entertained the audience for two hours, until it was dark enough for the big fireworks finale
There was plenty of patriotism displayed at the car show also, especially a group of women set up in front of the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial. The women were members of the Overmountain Republican Women, and they were set up for a non-partisan cause. For the past several cruise-ins, the group has set up at the spot to get people to register to vote for the upcoming Carter County General Election and state primary. If there was an urgency to the group's efforts on Saturday, it was caused by the fact that July 5 is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.
As the afternoon transitioned into evening, the patriotic fervor did not die, as the crowd looked forward to the biggest annual fireworks display presented by the city.