Thirty years ago, the massive snowstorm known as the Blizzard of ’93 put state and local road crews through the wringer.
Heavy snow fell for hours without stopping, making it nearly impossible for city, county and state crews to clear the roads.
Their efforts were complicated by a a lack of manpower and not enough equipment for the task at hand.
But if the region experiences another blizzard in the future, clearing the roads should be an easier task.
Mark Nagi, TDOT community relations officer, said the state now has better equipment for clearing heavy snow. It has resources beyond just salt for treating the roads and it has protocols for providing additional manpower for snow removal.
In 1993, the equipment the Tennessee Department of Transportation used to clear the roads was much smaller in scope and size, according to Nagi.
The equipment often did not fully help with snow removal until the snow stopped and the sun came out, Nagi said.
Additionally, the plows available in 1993 could not cut through snow and required extra personnel to operate while driving.
“Today, TDOT tackles snowy roads with heavy duty tandem axle or quad-axle dump trucks with 12’-15’ snowplows that are used for salting and plowing on many of the interstates across Tennessee,” Nagi said.
Phil Pindzola, who retired last month as Johnson City’s public works director, remembers how difficult it was for his public works crews to fight the Blizzard of ’93.
“It was so bad that people could not get in to work because they were trapped in their own home,” Pindzola said, “and as a result we had very little manpower actually out on the street.
“And so the assessment of it throughout the storm event was the streets were terrible, but the parking lots were clear, and we got so far behind that it forced a change.”
With employees stuck in their homes, public works only had five trucks operating during the storm — five trucks to clear all the roadways in Johnson City.
“I remember that being an extremely heart-wrenching event,” Pindzola said. “You can’t deal with a city with that few (trucks), especially that kind of event you can’t deal with a city of this size with such a minimal fleet.”
Nagi noted that 30 years ago, material quantities and availability were much different than today.
“Many counties had only small amounts of salt available and often had to use bagged salt or gravel to help with roadways,” Nagi said.
Today, each county has access to salt bins with ample salt available. TDOT also has access to other materials today, such as calcium, which is extremely helpful when temperatures dip into the 20s and below, Nagi said.
The state and local public works departments also have changed the way they handle manpower hours during such storms.
Several years ago, TDOT implemented a plan to allow shift work on routes, according to Nagi.
“For years, snow removal was only handled by maintenance employees. As state positions lessened throughout the years, there were not enough available employees to work 24/7 shifts that would either leave employees working longer than needed or roadways without ample coverage during snowfall. Today, employees from other divisions such as construction, highway marking, and bridge inspection and repair assist during winter weather events that allows for 24/7 coverage.”
And TDOT also has full-service garages that have mechanics available to assist during storms.
“This is integral since most businesses are not open during significant snow events to assist when hydraulic hoses need repaired or replaced, snowplow blades need changing, or other needs are identified that can be quickly serviced to keep truck coverage adequate during moderate to heavy storm events,” Nagi said.
Pindzola said he came up with a snow removal plan for the city of Kingsport when he interned there in the 1970s, and so following the ‘93 blizzard, he developed one for Johnson City. It’s a plan they still use today that includes dividing up their workforce into two crews that work 12-hour shifts and working to prevent severe impacts, rather than just responding to them as they attempted to do in 1993.
Pindzola said the lessons learned from the Blizzard of ’93 prompted a total change in the public work’s philosophy for clearing the roadways, something they had a chance to implement when, by some accounts, an even more devastating winter storm pounded the region just five years later.
“That particular event in ‘93 caused us to drastically change the way we provided snow removal service,” Pindzola said.